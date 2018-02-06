Swim sponsors host competition for car

The Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon held at the Saxon Swimming Pool is being sponsored by Letchworth-based Norton Way Group

This year, teams of up to six swimmers can enter to raise funds for a charity of their choice and the Biggleswade Rotary Club, during the big swim on February 17 and 18.

Norton Way Group is the main sponsor of the event and will provide a vehicle for the weekend to one lucky swimmer.

The competition is open to all swimmers who enter and the winner will be picked at random. The winning swimmer will be able to choose a model from one of the group’s Letchworth dealerships – Norton Way Honda, Norton Way Nissan, Norton Way Mazda and Norton Way Peugeot.

During the swimathon, the Norton Way Group will also display a new Mazda MX-5 convertible roadster. Priced from £18,795, the Mazda MX-5 boasts outstanding agility and driving dynamics combined with thrilling rear wheel drive, whilst enoying the latest in-car connectivity.

Bruce Palmer, Norton Way Mazda dealer principal, said: “The Biggleswade Rotary Club provides a great support network for our community, so it’s fantastic to be able to sponsor the Biggleswade Rotary Swimathon this year. Not only is it a great opportunity for spectators and participants to see the new Mazda MX-5 on show, but one lucky swimmer will also have the chance to take home a model of their choice for the weekend from any of our dealerships– so it really will be a great day.”

To enter the swimathon email bvhazell@gmail.com and for the competition visit any showroom, call 01462 754 474 or go to www.nortonway.com