Tea party in Sandy in memory of mum who battled ovarian cancer

A woman from Sandy is hosting a fundraiser in memory of her mum who died after battling ovarian cancer.

Anne Elliott-Flockhart is holding a tea party for the Eve Appeal which funds groundbreaking research into gynaecological cancers.

The event on Saturday, March 24, from 10am to noon at Sandy Upper School will help raise funds for ovarian cancer research and boost awareness of the disease.

In 2003 Anne’s mum Claire was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and she underwent several courses of chemotherapy over the years but finally lost her battle in 2007 aged 52. Before her mum developed the disease Anne had never heard of ovarian cancer.

The Eve Appeal believes that risk prediction and early detection will make the biggest impact in saving women’s lives.

Anne is inviting you to join her at the tea party to learn more about the disease and help raise vital funds for research by buying raffle tickets while enjoying tea and delicious cakes.

For further information contact Anne on 07733 157767 or anne1976@me.com

If you can’t attend but would like to donate, visit Anne’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/Anne-Elliott-Flockhart4 and visit www.eveappeal.org.uk