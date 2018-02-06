Team from Biggleswade appeal for help with peaks challenge

Staff members from a Biggleswade opticians are aiming to raise £3,100 for Guide Dogs for the Blind by completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The team from Specsavers in Market Square will take on the gruelling 23-mile walk across three mountain ranges – Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – in September, and are calling on the community to help them hit their donation target.

All money raised will be used to support the work of Guide Dogs for the Blind, a charity supporting research, raising awareness and campaigning for the visually impaired.

Tracy Rook, store manager, will lead the group of intrepid mountaineers, which also includes trainee optical assistants Emmanuel Chapman and Alex Scholes and optometrist Chaim Steel.

This year also marks another special milestone for Tracy, who turned 50 in January. She said: “One of my life’s passions is animals, particularly dogs, so I jumped at the chance to support such a worthy cause as Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“The Three Peaks Challenge is going to be tough for the team but we’re really looking forward to the challenge ahead, and we’re now calling on our customers to help us reach our donation target.”

Those looking to support the cause can make a donation at Tracy’s JustGiving page, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/specsaversbiggleswade