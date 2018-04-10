Teams battle for shield in 25th annual quiz hosted by Biggleswade firm

A new record was set when teams battled it out at the 25th annual quiz hosted by George Hay Chartered Accountants, who have offices in Biggleswade.

A number of local businesses, including solicitors, estate agents and other professional groups, came together once again to compete in a bid to win the sought-after George Hay Jubilee Shield.

This year was the 25th running of the annual quiz night held at the John O’Gaunt Golf Club near Potton, on Tuesday, March 20.

It was a close fought contest between Stevenage-based Richmond House and chartered surveyors, Barker Storey Matthews, in a similar battle to last year’s event

For a sixth consecutive year - which is also a new record - Richmond House managed to hold on to the trophy finishing on 70 points, with Barker Storey Matthews coming a close second with 67 points.

This year’s questions, delivered by quiz master and senior partner Nick Willis, covered everything from historic battles to numbers and from cryptic clues for drinks to novels, making up eight perplexing rounds for the teams to ponder over.

Nick said: “It was a pleasure to host the quiz for a 25th year, giving local businesses the opportunity to get together and enjoy some friendly competition.

“Our congratulations go to Richmond House, once again, for holding on to the shield and setting a new record. It certainly seems that they are the ones to beat next year!

“I’d like to thank all those who took part for supporting the quiz again this year and for being such good sports – we look forward to welcoming them all again in 2019.”

To find out more about George Hay, which also has offices in Huntingdon and Letchworth, please visit www.georgehay.co.uk