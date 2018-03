A quick snip was all it took for Potton schoolgirl Tegan Ridley to raise £900 for Macillan Cancer.

The 10-year-old donated 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for youngsters who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

The Potton Middle School pupil had her hair cut at Lesly Elliots’s Hairdressers last month. Tegan decided to complete the sponsored cut after Macmillan Nurses had helped her own family cope with the impact of cancer.