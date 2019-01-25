Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From panto fun to an indie-rock favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, until January 27

The panto fun continues with Matt Lapinskas of EastEnders and Hannah-Jane Fox from CBBC among the cast.

Details: gordon-craig.co.uk



2MUSIC

Bully Wee Band, Hitchin Folk Club, The Sun Hotel, Sun Street, Hitchin, January 27

Traditional music and songs from all parts of the British Isles with unique arrangements that make full use of the band’s highly regarded instrumental and vocal skills. Now in its 14th year of reunion tours, Bully Wee were one of the most influential folk bands of the 1970s and ‘80s, and are all still working musicians in a variety of combinations.

Details: hitchinfolkclub.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Tim Burgess, Bedford Esquires, January 31

Author, DJ, champion tweeter, record label owner and cereal and coffee magnate, Tim Burgess is a music obsessive who has spent the past three decades as the frontman of one of the UK’s most popular and enduring bands, The Charlatans. Yet despite all that, the number one albums and arena tours, Tim has also found the time to release three solo records, most recently 2018’s critically acclaimed As I Was Now.

Tim will be playing with his band The Anytime Minutes with support from Average Sex. Expect solo material, a few surprises and perhaps a song or two from his ‘other’ band.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name - an international phenomenon selling more than 20 million copies worldwide - and starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com



5 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 29 to February 2

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and took the dance world by storm.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



6 MUSIC

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, The Stables, Wavendon, January 28

Carl Palmer will present bold new arrangements of the best-loved instrumental music of ELP. A multi-media experience combining music and video projection, the show promises to be among the most musically compelling tours of the year.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

Chris Bevington Organisation, The Stables, Wavendon, January 26

The nine-piece blues band promise style, swagger and an irresistible array of tones and textures.

Details: stables.org



8 MUSIC

Eban Brown, The Stables, Wavendon. January 27

The Stylistics have only ever had two lead vocalists in their 49 year career – Russell Thompkins Junior, who left the group in 2000, and Eban Brown. Expect to hear all the classic hits including You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, I’m Stone In Love With You, Rockin’ Roll Baby and more.

Details: stables.org



9 MUSIC

Sara Dowling, The White Horse, Bedford, January 28

After initially studying cello at the Royal Northern College of Music, Sara Dowling took time out in the mid 2000s from being an instrumentalist and re-emerged in 2009 as an impressive singer. It wasn’t long before she had re-established herself as a performer of breadth and intensity with an eclectic repertoire. Sara will be joined by vibraphonist Nat Steele to play some of the music from Nancy Wilson and George Shearing’s The Swingin’ is Mutual recording.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk



10 COMEDY

Ladies of Laughter, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 1

Glenda Jaxson, Sukh Olja, Maureen Younger and Noreen Khan bring a night of laughter to lift the spirits as February gets under way.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk