Terry’s festive gift for the hospice that cared for wife

A grieving widower is helping fundraise for the hospice which cared for his wife in her final days.

Terry Thurley is supporting Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger this festive season as a thank you for the care his wife Barbara received.

Terry has donated a luxury Christmas hamper, worth £250, which will be raffled in aid of St John’s at Bedford’s Howard Centre on Saturday.

“In 2015 my wife Barbara, who was suffering with ovarian Cancer, was told by Bedford Hospital that she had five days to live. She was transferred to St John’s Hospice and lived for 17 days,” said Terry.

“The care and compassion she received from the St John’s team was truly humbling; nothing was too much trouble for the staff to make her last days as comfortable as possible.

“In addition to caring for Barbara the St John’s team also provided emotional and spiritual support to my family. As such, I feel I owe St John’s an enormous debt of gratitude for making a terrible time a little easier to cope with and ensuring that Barbara’s last 17 days were as pleasant as possible.”

Terry has since become a regular volunteer and does all he can to campaign for the 15-bed hospice which costs £9,000 per day to run and needs to raise £1.8million a year to continue to provide hospice care.

St John’s offers a range of support to communities across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, from inpatient care to day services which help people stay at home longer and offer respite to carers.

“None of us know when we, or a member of our family, will need Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice to care for us,” Terry added.

“I feel that I am helping to give something back by donating the hamper and I hope it will raise desperately needed funds to ensure that St John’s is there for everybody.”

Of his volunteering, Terry said: “It reminds me, that when I am having a tough time in life, there are 15 wives, husbands, mums, dads, grandparents and friends, who are being cared for at St John’s, for the few short days they have left on this earth. As such it makes me realise that my tough times are nothing compared to the journey they are facing.

“Volunteering is a very rewarding experience which allows you to meet some wonderful people who care about those who are at their most vulnerable.”

Visit the St John’s stall in the Howard Centre on December 16 for a chance to win the spectacular hamper, the team are also looking to save you some time this Christmas and will be manning a gift wrapping and awareness stall in the neighbouring Harpur Centre on the same day.