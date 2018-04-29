‘Thank you Biggleswade for finding Shammy’

A relieved pet owner wishes to thank her “postie girl” and the Biggleswade community for their help in finding her beloved cocker spaniel after it made a daring escape.

Penny McGowan, 70, of Upper Caldecotte, had recently adopted her gold and blonde rescue dog, ‘Shammy’, slowly building up the pooch’s confidence as it heard new and strange noises.

Penny's pet, Pusskins, is glad Shammy is home.

Shammy had come from an unhappy past as a breeding dog, but after she was accidentally startled by the postwoman last Wednesday morning (April 18), the whole of Biggleswade was on a mission to find her.

Penny said: “My super, super postie girl Trudi, had put my mail in the front door on the carpet, but this spooked Shammy. She tore through the house and unfortunately I’d left the gate open [due to gardening].

“She ran straight down Hill Lane and on to the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

“Trudi jumped into her van and drove down the middle of the road, flashing her lights and waving her arms to stop the traffic – Shammy was running straight down the road.

Penny's other cat, Dollop, enjoys relaxing in the garden - the roads are far too dangerous!

“About five people got out their cars to try and get the dog and Trudi must have been looking for about an hour.”

Luckily, Shammy was found the next day by another postman, trapped between the iron fencing of Smith’s Metal Centres and a thicket of thorny undergrowth.

The furry runaway was taken to Deepdale Veterinary Practice for a check up, and was given a full bill of health apart from having sore paws.

Penny said: “Someone must have been looking over her shoulder – she shouldn’t be alive.”

Penny also extends thanks to teenagers Georgie and Abbie, her neighbour Christine Hawkes, Shammy’s old fosterer, Jayne Hobbs, Pets Lost charity, the ‘We Love Biggleswade’ Facebook page, her husband Gordon, 73, the “Harvey’s Army” volunteer searchers for lost animals [Jane Turney, Philippa Evans and Debbie], and anyone who shared ‘missing dog’ posters and social media posts.