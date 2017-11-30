The big penguin hunt is on down at the mill

Penguins will be bringing some festive fun to Broom in the run up to Christmas.

The Jordans Trust Charity, part of Jordans Mill, has unveiled this year’s festive family activity - and it’s all about penguins.

As part of the Christmas activity, the heritage centre is running a Penguin trail in the gardens, meadow and woodland from Saturday, December 2 until Sunday, December 31.

Upon arrival, boys and girls should go and collect Mrs Penguin’s activity sheet, cost £1.50 per child. They can then search for the 10 members of the Penguin family around the site, finding what is in each of their baskets to help Mrs Penguin complete her Christmas dinner.

Jennie Osborne and Debbie Seale, event organisers for the Penguin trail, said: “As a heritage centre, we are passionate about providing interactive and fun activities and we wanted our Christmas offering to reflect our values.

“The trail is a great low cost family activity which helps children understand the importance of food and natural habitats, which is what we are all about.”

After the trail children can take their completed sheet back to the mill shop and collect a small treat.

Visitors can also browse around the mill shop where there is a range of sweets, Christmas gifts, cereals and ingredients, or chose from the breakfast or lunchtime menu at the Riverside café.

The café, shop, gardens and historic mill are open all year round, Monday – Friday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.jordansmill.com or call 01767 603940.

In 2001, the Jordan Trust was set up to renovate and restore the mill as a living and working museum and local visitor attraction. The finished site opened in April 2013.