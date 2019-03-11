Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo

Tiger vs pigeon pictures from Bedfordshire's Whipsnade Zoo are simply amazing

Who would win if a tiger took on a pigeon? Well Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable found out.

A series of pictures from Whipsnade show the huge and beautiful big cat stalking a brave pigeon who decided the tiger enclosure at the popular zoo was a good place to stop for a rest. As the tiger gets close enough it pounces but the pigeon's reactions were too fast and he got away just in the nick of time. You can see the amazing pictures in our gallery here.

The Amur Tiger family

1. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo

The Amur Tiger family
other
Buy a Photo
He waits. That's what he does.

2. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo

He waits. That's what he does.
other
Buy a Photo
Tiger spots the pigeon on his turf

3. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo

Tiger spots the pigeon on his turf
other
Buy a Photo
Using the branches as cover the tiger advances towards the pigeon

4. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo

Using the branches as cover the tiger advances towards the pigeon
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3