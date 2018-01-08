Tony is named ‘Mr Sleek’ after shedding 15 stone

A Bury St Edmunds slimmer is half the man he was and a whole lot healthier after losing 15 stone in weight.

Tony Howland, 43, was named Westbury Slimming World’s Mr Sleek 2017 after losing half his body weight and dropping from a 58in to 34in waist.

Tony Howland, 43, has lost 15 stone with Slimming World

Alex Ridsdale, who runs Slimming World groups at Westbury Community Centre, said: “Tony is so much fitter as at 30 stone he would struggle to walk 500 yards. Now he regularly walks miles every week and recently climbed Snowdon and walked back down.”

He said: “As a man, joining a slimming group was a big decision and very nerve-wracking, but I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

For more information, contact Alex on 07703 773136.