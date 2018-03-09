Top 100 ranking for adventure firm Go Ape

Adventure company Go Ape has been recognised as one of the 100 Best Companies to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times.

Go Ape was ranked in the top 100 Mid-Companies to work for (250-3,000 employees).

The company employs more than 800 staff across the UK at its sites and head office in Fornham St Martin.

In addition to hitting the top 100, it has also been rated a two-star ‘outstanding’ place to work badge, moving from a one-star ‘very good’ previously.

Staff anonymously completed a survey which covered pay, wellbeing, benefits, fair deal and giving something back.