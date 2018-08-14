Top scarecrows - including ‘Donald Trump’ - go forward for final juding at Sandy Show

Donald Trump and Gertrude Jekyll were both spotted in Sandy - just a couple of the impressive entries in the Sandy Show Scarecrow Competition.

There was a flurry of activity in and around Sandy when residents of all ages turned out to display their scarecrow creations, so they could be judged for entry into the Sandy Show, for class 103, which is being held on Saturday, August 18, noon to 5pm, at Sandye Place Academy.

From the entries received, the judge made a difficult decision and came up with the finalists for judging at the show.

As well as all the normal show exhibits there will be stalls, attractions and entertainment for all the family. Admission is £1 and accompanied children under 16 will be admitted free.

The Sandy Show has now been running, with a few interruptions, since 1868 - so this year marks 150 years.

