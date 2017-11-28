Town is all lit up for Christmas

It’s official, Christmas is here.

Biggleswade town centre was full of sparkle and fun on Friday for the annual Christmas lights extravaganza.

The Christmas fair event filled the streets from 12 noon onwards as shoppers and residents were entertained before the big switch on at 7pm.

Local schoolchildren entertained, with performances from St Andrews C of E Lower School, Stratton Upper School, Lawnside Lower, Ivel Valley, Biggleswade Academy and Edward Peake Steel band all doing their bit.

There were also performances from the BIggleswade TAGS Choir and the Stotfold Salvation Army band before Community carols, helped by Biggleswade amd District Choral Society and others, led the way to the countdown for the Christmas lights, along with a Christmas message from Rev Guy Scott.

The evening ended with a Christmas singalong and a performance by the Biggleswade Amateur Dramatic Society.

Christmas shoppers were also treated to a visit from Santa, the annual Christmas stars on the tree, a fairground and the best dressed window competition.