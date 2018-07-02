Town’s council services are on the move

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Biggleswade Customer Services will be moving from its current location in the JobCentrePlus on the High Street to the first floor in Biggleswade Library, Chestnut Avenue, Biggleswade tomorrow (Tuesday).

The opening hours are:

Tuesday – Thursday 9am-5pm (lunch 12pm-12.30pm)

Friday – 9am – 4pm (lunch 12pm-12.30pm)

The council is also opening up a NEW service in Sandy Library every Wednesday, starting next week on 4 July at Sandy Library, 24 Market Square, Sandy.

The opening hours will are:

Wednesday 9-5pm (lunch 12pm-12.30pm)

Customers will not be required to make appointments.

If you need to contact Customer Services you save time and ‘do it online’ at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or you can call 0300 300 8301 Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 5:30pm and Friday between 8:30am and 4:30pm. Alternatively you can send an email at: customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk