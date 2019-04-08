Appeal after man seriously hurt in A1 collision at BIggleswade

A biker was seriously hurt in a collision on the A1 at Biggleswade on Friday evening.

Beds Police is appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision at approximately 10pm, travelling northbound.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The motorbike is described as a dark coloured BMW R1000.

PC Stewart Robertson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to all motorists who travelled this way at around the time of the incident. If you have a dash cam we would like to ask you to review the footage.

“Additionally we would like to speak to anyone with information about this collision and who saw the bike matching the description in the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PC Robertson on 101 or by visiting our online reporting centre and quoting reference number 486 of 5 April.