M1 closed for the day after serious crash between Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire junctions

Warning to motorists as serious collision - believed to have been between two lorries - closes M1.

Drivers using the M1 are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to plan alternative routes where possible following a serious incident in Bedfordshire this morning.

M1

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the M1 are closed between junction 13 for Milton Keynes south and junction 12 for Toddington following a serious collision at around 6.45am.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Diversion routes to re-join the M1 are clearly marked but drivers are urged to find alternative routes such as the A1, A14, M11 and M40.

Football fans from the Midlands heading south to the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Fulham today are advised to use the M40.

For full details of the M1 diversion routes visit the website.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysEAST Twitter feed. The Highways England 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.