"Significant reduction" in car parking spaces at Bedford railway station for the next two months

Rail-users are being warned that the number of parking spaces will be cut from next week until late December.

The move is caused by the work is taking place to lift Bromham Road bridge, as part of the electrification of the line northwards towards Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby.

The bridge is being demolished and reconstructed at a raised height, to provide a safe distance to allow the equipment to be installed. Network Rail engineers will be using two cranes in the car park at Bedford station to allow this upgrade work to be carried out, meaning there is a reduction in parking spaces. Parking for disabled passengers will not be affected.

Car parking spaces will be significantly reduced from Monday, October 21, until Sunday, December 22.

Alternative car parks within one mile of the station are signposted. Bedford car park season ticket holders will be able to use the premium car parks at Bedford and Flitwick stations, excluding numbered premier bays. They will also be able to use their permits at all north Thameslink and Great Northern managed stations; however spaces at these stations are available on a first-come, first-served basis and most are very popular.

A temporary bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists to use is also in place to maintain access whilst Bromham Road is closed.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “Network Rail would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their patience while the work is carried out.

“Bromham Road bridge needs to be demolished and reconstructed to enable the electrification of the line northwards towards Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby.

“As the Midland Main Line upgrade progresses well, this work will bring a quieter and cleaner railway for passengers and residents in Bedford and the surrounding area.

Sandra Caprio, business development contract manager at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “This project is essential to give Bedford passengers a better service but for nine weeks, while cranes are at work, it does mean a significant reduction in parking in our main station car park.

“Working with Network Rail we have done our best to minimise the impact but the station is normally full by 8am and many motorists will have to find alternatives. We have a full range of advice available at www.thameslinkrailway.com/bedfordcarpark”