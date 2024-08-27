16 major road closures for Central Bedforshire drivers to watch out for over the next two weeks

File image of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next fortnight.

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 10 to junction 6 - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 27 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081/M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 10A - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm September 2 to 5am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 10 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 5 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) southbound, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8am September 9 to 6pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Hockliffe Road to B5120 Roundabout - diversion route for LA works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A421, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.