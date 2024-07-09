17 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to avoid over the next two weeks

Road Closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1(M), junction 6 to Alconbury - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421,to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, M1, junction 13 - link road lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 northbound, M1, junction 13 to A421 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Georgetown to Black Cat - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.