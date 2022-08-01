19 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 13 lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Bedford to A4280 Renhold - lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe - multiway traffic signals and mobile works for electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 2 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8am to 4pm on August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, between Saint Neots Road and Carter Street, Sandy. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of CBC.

• M1, from 10pm August 3 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder only for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm August 4 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Radwell to Astwick lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm August 6 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Buckden Roundabout to A14, junction 22 merge - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of Costain.

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough exit and entry carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm August 9 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout Link Road mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 12 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8am August 15 to 6pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tempsford to Sandy - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.