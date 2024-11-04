19 road closures in Central Bedfordshire for drivers to watch out for - including A1 and A5

Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for in the next fortnight.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another nine will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 6 to A1(M) Alconbury - mobile lane closures and lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am November 4 to 6pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe Road to Bull Farm Close - traffic signals and narrow lanes for 278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

• A5, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from midnight, November 5 to 11.59pm November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bull Farm Close to Hockliffe Road - no carriageway incursion for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 5 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm November 12 to 5am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 6 to Alconbury - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 23, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

• M1, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.