20 road closures in Central Bedfordshire for drivers to look out for this week

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

> A1, from 9pm January 24 to 5am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Astwick to Sandy - Various lane closures for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

This week's road closures

> A5, from 7.30am April 2 to 6pm April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between The Black Birds and Bull Farm Close. Works under 24 hour traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Power On Connections.

> A421, from 8pm January 10 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Highways England.

> M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

> A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am May 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

A further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

> M1, from 10pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1081, from 10pm April 5 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to 9, Hard Shoulder closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 9pm April 7 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, junction 10 to Sandy Roundabout - carriageway closure for Electrical works on behalf of Highways England.

> A1, from 8am April 12 to 8pm April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between, junction 10 and Edworth junction. 24 hour diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Capital traffic/Affinity Water.

> A1, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, between Oddie Coopers Lane and Tempsford junction. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of BT.

> A421, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 northbound and southbound, A421, junction Bedford Road to M1, junction 13, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of First Call TM.

> A5, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Thornturn Roundabout to M1, junction 11 - mobile Lane closure IPV for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 9pm April 13 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Brickhill to Thorn turn Roundabout - mobile lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> A428, from 6pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between B1428 and B1043. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL Civils.