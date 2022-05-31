22 National Highways road closures in Central Bedfordshire to watch out for this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• A1, from 8am May 26 to 6pm May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction with Tempsford Village Hall. Works with some carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, from 8pm May 10 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Wyboston to Caxton - Multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am June 11 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 13 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421/M1, junction 13. Works under carriageway closure, lane closure and ring management for A421 Widening Scheme on behalf of Morgan Sindall.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 10 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade - Lane closures for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11a to junction 11, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from midnight, June 11 to 11pm June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Truck Convoy: Moderate trafffic expected: A5 northbound and southbound, between Thorn Road and Leighton Road.

• A1, from 9pm June 11 to 5am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Biggleswade South to Upper Caldecote lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Biggleswade South Roundabout lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm June 13 to 5am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1 J11A Eastern Roundabout to A5 Thorn Road Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.

• M1, from 10pm June 13 to 5am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.