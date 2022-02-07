7 National Highways road closures in the Biggleswade area to watch out for this week

Watch out for National Highways road closures this week

Drivers in and around Biggleswade will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the good news is that they are all expected to cause only minor delays.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

> A1, from 9.30am February 3 to 2.30pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between Sandy Roundabout and Tempsford junction. (local authority diversion - Tempsford Road, Sandy Road, Everton Road, Swaden and B1042). Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

> A1, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, Biggleswade to A1M, junction 8 - Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Highways England.

> A1, from 9pm January 24 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Astwick to Sandy - Various lane closures for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

> A1, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Seddington to Beeston - Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout to A1M J10, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9am February 21 to 3.30pm February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between Sandy Roundabout and New Road. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.