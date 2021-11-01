A421 near the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire closed after collision

The road is closed following a collision

The A421 near the Black Cat roundabout is closed in both directions following a serious three-vehicle collision this morning (November 1).

Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene, and disruption is expected to continue 'for the foreseeable'. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It is believed that shortly before 8am a car, van and lorry were involved in a collision on the A421 westbound just before the junction for the A438.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via www.beds.police.uk/report quoting Operation Mabel.

A diversion is now in place - but people have been warned to expect delays on the approach to the closure, and long delays on the diversion route.

A tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue confirmed: "We are currently in attendance at an incident on the A421, both east and westbound carriageways are currently closed near to the Black Cat roundabout, and disruption will continue for the foreseeable. Please avoid the area."

The closure is between the A1 (Black Cat Roundabout) and the A4280 (Great Barford).

The diversion route is as follows:

Westbound (follow route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs):

Follow the A1 southbound from the Black Cat Roundabout

At the roundabout with the A606 (Sandy Roundabout) take the third exit

Follow the A603 westbound to the A421 Cardington Cross junction

At this roundabout follow the signs to join the A421

Eastbound (follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs):

Exit the A421 at the Cardington Cross junction

Take the A603 eastbound to the Sandy Roundabout with the A1

Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A1 northbound