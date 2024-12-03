Biggleswade commuters heading into London are set to benefit from additional capacity in the rush hour thanks to a new timetable.

More seats will be available on services between Peterborough, Letchworth Garden City, and London King’s Cross on weekdays as part of the changes set to come into place in two weeks’ time.

Great Northern’s operator, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), worked with key stakeholders and local partners to ensure the timetable put trains "where they are needed most" – and the changes will come into effect from December 15.

A spokesman for Great Nothern, said: "There will be three new morning and three fast evening weekday trains to and from Letchworth, Hitchin, Knebworth, Welwyn North and London King’s Cross, providing much-needed capacity on the busy stretch into the capital (see editor’s notes for train times).

Travel news. Image: Great Northern.

"Passengers heading to and from Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Biggleswade and Stevenage will also benefit from an additional weekday service to and from London, in the morning and evening peaks."

Letchworth Garden City to London King’s Cross – weekdays

Three additional peak services will run AM and PM from Letchworth Garden City to London King’s Cross, calling at Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn North only:

In the AM, additional services will depart Letchworth Garden City at 07:17, 07:45 and 08:17.

In the PM, additional services will depart London King’s Cross at 17:24, 17:54 and 18:24.

The additional services will depart Peterborough at 07:34 and London King’s Cross at 16:42

Peterborough to London King’s Cross – weekdays

There will be one additional peak Great Northern service between Peterborough and London King’s Cross AM and PM:

Great Northern’s customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: “The new services in this timetable provide even more trains for commuters, giving customers more flexibility when they travel – and also plenty more seats to choose from.”

The move comes six months after another rush hour service was introduced in the June timetable change.

It is part of a wider programme of timetable changes by train operator Govia Thameslink Railway, which is responsible for one in every four journeys made by rail in the UK on its train companies Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern.