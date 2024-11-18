Buses in Central Beds to get slice of £81million government funding

File photo of a bus stop sign painted on road. Picture: Paul Cartwright

Bus services in Central Bedfordshire are set to benefit from a slice of £81million of government funding.

The cash boost was today confirmed by Transport Secretary Louse Haigh, with the government saying it marks a further step in its mission to deliver growth.

Every region in England will benefit from the funding, but those areas which have been historically underserved are being particularly prioritised.

According to the government the total funding for the financial year 2025/26 for Central Bedfordshire Council stands at £3,018,200.

The government says the funding settlement means more urban areas will be able to maintain high levels of service – while other areas will be able to offer more services. It represents a record level of recent investment for bus improvements for the majority of areas, alongside, the government claims, a once-in-a-generation reform to deliver London-style bus services to every corner of the country.

But the impact on Central Bedfordshire services is not yet known.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We certainly welcome the latest announcement and we await further detail about the funding, and how much of it is in addition to existing Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) money already secured.”

The government says the investment has been designated to enhance popular routes, protect rural services and increase bus use for shopping, socialising and commuting as well as preventing service reductions on at-risk routes and improve punctuality across England.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The value of regular and reliable bus services cannot be understated.

“For far too long, the East of England has been suffering from unreliable services with buses hugely delayed, or not even turning up at all.

“This funding kickstarts the bus revolution to bring an end to the postcode lottery of bus services, drive economic growth and make sure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities.

“We’ve already committed over £150million to extend the bus fare cap and keep fares low and this nearly £1billion of further funding will mean local routes are protected, reliability is improved and the passenger is put first.”

The cap will now run until December 31, 2025 and ensure that the flat rate for journeys remains at £3.