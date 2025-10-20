Central Bedfordshire road closures: 20 for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough, junction to Marsh Leys - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am December 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Tebworth Road to Hockcliffe - two-way traffic signals due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8.30pm October 20 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Watling Street Thorn Roundabout to Dunstable Northern Bypass - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm October 21 to 5am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 Milton Keynes to Marston Moretaine - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Great Brickhill to Hockliffe - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm October 22 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Husborne Crawley Roundabout to Brogborough A421 Roundabout - lane closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to B5120 Rounabout - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marston Moretaine to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8am October 27 to 4pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Tempsford interchange - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A5, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling street carriageway closure for signs maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Caldecote to Biggleswade - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A - entry slip road lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.