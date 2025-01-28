Central Bedfordshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid with delays of up to half an hour

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to A6 Elstow - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to Little Paxton - carriageway closure lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to litter clearance works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Beeston to Sandy - lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - exit slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to A1081 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 3 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 10 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - anti-skid works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.