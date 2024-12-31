Central Bedfordshire road closures to watch out for over the New Year

File photo of a road closed sign.

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week – with eight of them expected to caused delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, to 5am January 7 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, to 5am January 11 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am January 20 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm January 2 to 5am January 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 10pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm January 13 to 5am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11a to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining road markings on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.