Central Bedfordshire road closures to watch out for - with three starting tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another eight will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm February 24 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Traffic and travel news. Image: Radar.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm April 1 to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Tebworth Road to Church Lane, Hockliffe - temporary traffic signals for technology maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8.30pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, M1, junction 11A Chalton - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine, junction - lane closure for signs maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm April 30 to 5am May 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11a to junction 13 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 clockwise, Sheep Lane Roundabout, Woburn - narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.