Dense fog 'likely to cause travel disruption' expected in Central Bedfordshire on Wednesday morning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:55 pm
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Central Bedfordshire telling people to watch out for dense fog patches.
It says that fog overnight and during Wednesday morning (January 12) is likely to cause some travel disruption.
And it has said to expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.
Fog patches are expected to form tonight, becoming dense and freezing in places by dawn on Wednesday - with visibility less than 100 metres at times.
The fog will thin slowly later Wednesday morning.