East West Railway Company (EWR Co) has invited community representatives from every parish, ward and electoral division along the potential route of East West Rail to join regular discussions.

And in Chronicle Country they are:

Sandy: Cllr Simon Ford, Cllr Caroline Maudlin and Cllr Tracey Stock

Potton: Cllr Tracey Wye and Cllr Adam Zerny

Northill: Cllr Frank Firth

Great Barford: Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant and Cllr Stephen Moon

Haynes: Cllr Rebecca Hares

Wyboston: Cllr Tom Wootton

Gamlingay: Cllr Sebastian Kindersley

They have been invited to represent their communities at these discussion groups - which will continue throughout the planning, building and running of the new railway.

There will be 17 location-specific discussion groups in total along the East West Rail route with meetings set to take place every three months.

Simon Blanchflower CBE, chief executive at East West Railway Company said: “These groups offer an opportunity for local representatives to have honest discussions with our team at regular intervals, during and outside of formal consultations.

"Most importantly, it will give our team the chance to really listen to the things that are important to local communities.

"We’ll keep listening and working with local representatives to make sure any disruption to their communities is justified and kept to a minimum.”