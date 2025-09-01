Emergency road closure in Biggleswade after electrical fault
The road is expected to be closed until September 5 as UK Power Network engineers carry out repairs.
> Meanwhile, St John's Road in Moggerhanger is due to be closed until September 15. The closure is to enable bus stop improvement works.The alternative route for this closure is via Park Road, Bedford Road and vice versa.
And Sandon Close in Sandy will be closed today (September 1) and tomorrow between 9am and 3.30pm for carriageway repair works. There is no diversion route.
You can visit the public notices portal for details of other planned road closures.