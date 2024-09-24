Flooded A421 near Bedford to remain closed between A6 and M1 junction 13

Shocking images show the flooding of the dual carriageway on the A421

The A421 in Bedfordshire is still closed in both directions between the A6 (Bedford) & M1 J13 (Brogborough) due to flooding.

But articulated tankers and pumping equipment are at the scene.

Torrential rain hit Marston Moretaine on the evening of Sunday, September 22, with water levels of up eight feet recorded. The downpour – said to be around a month’s worth of rain – has flooded the dual carriageway.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Service providers continue to work at scene and at present, a number of articulated tankers and pumping equipment are in use as efforts to clear the road continue.

“At this time it is expected the the A421 will remain closed today; at this stage we cannot provide a timeline for the road to reopen.Three vehicles that have been abandoned in the flooded section will also need to be recovered before the carriageway can be fully re-opened.”

An amber flood alert remains in place throughout Bedford town centre along the banks of the Rover Great Ouse, while red flood warnings are in place in Wyboston and part of Little Odell.

Bedford Borough Council stated: “River levels are rising steadily in response to heavy rainfall. Flooding is expected over the next few hours. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

Lovell Road in Clapham remains closed, while Cardington Road, Bedford, from Tesco to Rope Walk is expected to be closed until Thursday. Harrold, Felmersham and Radwell bridges are closed until further notice, with warning signs in place.

Local schools Goldington Academy, Mark Rutherford School, The Hills Academy have all reopened following yesterday’s closure.