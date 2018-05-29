Four hurt in Sandy car collision

Four people were injured in a car collision in Sandy early on Saturday morning.

At 2:10am, Magpas Doctor Adriana Cordier and Paramedic Keiran Bromley arrived in Sandy via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response BMW. They had been called, following a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and four patients.

They worked alongside an EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew to assess and treat a young boy and a man (in his 20’s). Both patients were then taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in a stable condition, by land ambulance, for further investigation.

A second man (in his 20’s) and a teenage girl were also assessed at the roadside - they were both allowed to leave the scene and go home. Fortunately, no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service were also in attendance.