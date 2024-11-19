Gritters out in Central Bedfordshire as cold snap hits towns

Snow plough and gritter in snowy weather, England, UK. Photo by Adrian Sherratt/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

As temperatures drop into minus figures, gritters are out on the streets of Central Bedfordshire to keep drivers safe in sleety and snowy conditions.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) will have two full gritting runs today (Tuesday) – one at 3pm and another at 7pm.

Drivers are warned about a mix of light rain, sleet and snow which will move southwards, but it will still feel cold.

The council said: “Lingering light sleet and snow may occur early this afternoon but will clear southwards, leaving dry conditions.

“Road surface temperatures are expected to fall below zero tonight.”

The council also shared information about supporting those sleeping rough in bad weather.

CBC can step in and activate its severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) when temperatures are due to drop to zero degrees or below for three or more nights.

The SWEP means CBC gives homeless people temporary night-time shelter for as long as it is needed.

You can ask for help via StreetLink if you know someone sleeping rough.