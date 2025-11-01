Huntingdon train stabbing: One suspect released as 'heroic' train staff in 'life-threatening condition'

Detectives investigating a multiple stabbing on a train have now confirmed a 32-year-old man who was arrested is now being treated as the only suspect.

A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. Police said that it was reported “in good faith” to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack – but following enquiries police have now confirmed that he was not involved.

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody. He had boarded the train at Peterborough station.

A knife was recovered by officers at the scene.

Forensics at the scene. Picture: Emma Trimble / SWNS

Five casualties have now been discharged from hospital.

But a member of LNER rail staff who tried to stop the attacker remains in a life-threatening condition. Police say his actions were “nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives”.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.

Emergency services at Huntingdon Railway Station.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives.

“My thanks to the public for their patience while we continue our investigation at Huntingdon station. We hope that we will be able to support GTR in reopening the station soon.

“Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.”

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday's incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

"This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time."

British Transport Police had been called to Huntingdon Station at 7.42pm on November 1, after the incident on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

While Counter Terrorism Policing were initially supporting BTP’s investigation, police say at this stage there is nothing to suggest the attack was a terrorist incident.

Rail lines were closed while police responded to the emergency, with no services to Biggleswade, Sandy or Arlesey stations.

The A1307 was also closed on approach to the town centre.

Lines have reopened between Hitchin and Peterborough, and trains between London Kings Cross and Peterborough will be able to run. However, Huntingdon station remains closed, and disruption at Arlesey station continued into this morning.

If you have an unused Thameslink ticket dated Saturday, November 1, for travel on services between London and Peterborough, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another Thameslink or Great Northern service today, Sunday 2 November.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “My thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the shocking incident in Huntingdon last night, especially those still in hospital today.

“I’d like to pay enormous tribute to the staff and officers who responded, and the public for their patience and cooperation.

“I am receiving regular updates from the British Transport Police who are leading the response to this awful incident, as well as LNER and other organisations involved.

“Trains are now running in the area, however Huntingdon station remains closed with trains passing through. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public.”