Learn to drive a bus for free with new programme in Bedfordshire
Peter Smythe Transport Training has a free course to help you become a bus driver and is for those living Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, or Luton and already have a driving licence.
The course is funded by the government and includes free training to get a bus driver's licence (Category D PSV), using a mix of classroom and online learning sessions, as well as practical lessons to pass the driving test.
The Rufus Centre, in Stepplingley Road, Flitwick will have two introductory events – one tomorrow (Friday, November 15) from 10am until 5.30pm, and another on Saturday, November 16 from 9am until 12.30pm.
If you cannot make it, click here to speak to Central Bedfordshire Council about the course or call 01234 954844.
