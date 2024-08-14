Major engineering works on Bank Holiday weekend will affect trains from Bedford, Biggleswade and Luton Airport Parkway
This is due to state-of-the-art digital signalling being installed on some of the Thameslink and Great Northern routes.
The work will take place from August 24 to 26 and journeys are likely to take longer.
Thameslink stated: "Major engineering work will affect Thameslink and Great Northern services between London and Peterborough/King’s Lynn over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
"Journeys may involve a replacement bus. Please check before travelling."
There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Potters Bar, Peterborough and Royston, and between Hertford North and Stevenage on Sunday, August 25.
Evening services from approximately 10pm on Saturday, August 24, and early morning services on Monday, August 26, until 9am will also be affected. Please see the full service summary below:
Sunday, August 25
No trains will run between:
Potters Bar and St Neots
Potters Bar and Royston
Hertford North and Stevenage
A rail replacement bus service will run between:
Potters Bar and Hitchin
Hitchin and Royston
Hertford North and Stevenage
St Albans City and Stevenage via Hatfield
Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin
St Neots and Bedford
St Neots and Hitchin
Trains will run between:
St Neots and Peterborough
Royston and Cambridge/Kings Lynn
London King’s Cross and Potters Bar
Moorgate and Potters Bar / Hertford North
Saturday, August 24, from 10pm until end of service
No trains will run between:
Potters Bar and Hitchin
Potters Bar and Royston
Hertford North and Stevenage
Additionally, from 00:15, no trains will run between:
Hitchin and St Neots
From 10pm, a rail replacement bus service will run between:
Potters Bar and Hitchin
Hitchin and Royston
Hertford North and Stevenage
St Albans City and Stevenage via Hitchin
From 00:15, a rail replacement bus service will also run between:
Hitchin and St Neots
Monday, August 26, from start of service until approximately 9am
No trains will run between:
Potters Bar and St Neots
Hertford North and Stevenage
Potters Bar and Royston
A rail replacement bus service will run between:
Potters Bar and Hitchin
Hitchin and Royston
Hertford North and Stevenage
St Albans City and Stevenage via Hatfield
Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin
St Neots and Bedford
St Neots and Hitchin
