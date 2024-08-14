Major engineering works on Bank Holiday weekend will affect trains from Bedford, Biggleswade and Luton Airport Parkway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major engineering works are taking place between London and Peterborough/Kings Lynn at the end of the month - meaning Bedford, Biggleswade and Luton passengers could be affected.

This is due to state-of-the-art digital signalling being installed on some of the Thameslink and Great Northern routes.

The work will take place from August 24 to 26 and journeys are likely to take longer.

Thameslink stated: "Major engineering work will affect Thameslink and Great Northern services between London and Peterborough/King’s Lynn over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

"Journeys may involve a replacement bus. Please check before travelling."

There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Potters Bar, Peterborough and Royston, and between Hertford North and Stevenage on Sunday, August 25.

Evening services from approximately 10pm on Saturday, August 24, and early morning services on Monday, August 26, until 9am will also be affected. Please see the full service summary below:

Sunday, August 25

No trains will run between:

Potters Bar and St Neots

Potters Bar and Royston

Hertford North and Stevenage

A rail replacement bus service will run between:

Potters Bar and Hitchin

Hitchin and Royston

Hertford North and Stevenage

St Albans City and Stevenage via Hatfield

Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin

St Neots and Bedford

St Neots and Hitchin

Trains will run between:

St Neots and Peterborough

Royston and Cambridge/Kings Lynn

London King’s Cross and Potters Bar

Moorgate and Potters Bar / Hertford North

Saturday, August 24, from 10pm until end of service

No trains will run between:

Potters Bar and Hitchin

Potters Bar and Royston

Hertford North and Stevenage

Additionally, from 00:15, no trains will run between:

Hitchin and St Neots

From 10pm, a rail replacement bus service will run between:

Potters Bar and Hitchin

Hitchin and Royston

Hertford North and Stevenage

St Albans City and Stevenage via Hitchin

From 00:15, a rail replacement bus service will also run between:

Hitchin and St Neots

Monday, August 26, from start of service until approximately 9am

No trains will run between:

Potters Bar and St Neots

Hertford North and Stevenage

Potters Bar and Royston

A rail replacement bus service will run between:

Potters Bar and Hitchin

Hitchin and Royston

Hertford North and Stevenage

St Albans City and Stevenage via Hatfield

Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin

St Neots and Bedford

St Neots and Hitchin