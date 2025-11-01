"Multiple" people stabbed on train - no service at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey stations

Breaking news

Two people have been arrrested after “multiple people” were stabbed on a train.

British Transport Police are responding to the incident, which happened on a train to Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Police are also at the scene.

At 8.47pm on November 1, a spokesperson for BTP said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.

“Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online quoting incident 495. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

As a result, all lines between Stevenage and Peterborough are currently closed, with no service at Biggleswade, Sandy or Arlesey stations. Trains may be delayed by up to an hour or revised.

The disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Passengers with tickets dated today (November 1) may defer travel until Monday, November 3.

National Rail advises: “If you are travelling from any of the above listed stations at this time, please speak to station staff, or from unstaffed stations, press the green emergency button on the station help point.

“If you are travelling towards these stations from the direction of London / Stevenage, please alight at Hitchin, speak to station staff and additional transport information will be provided.

“Please note that this could add an additional 45 minutes onto your journey time depending on your destination.”

It added: “If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information. Thameslink know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available