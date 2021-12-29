New Year roadworks: THREE road closures for Biggleswade drivers

Motorists heading out and about to celebrate New Year will have three road closures to watch out for this week.

They are all expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour. They are:

• A1, from 9pm December 30 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Eaton Socon to Little Paxton lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Don't get caught out

• A1, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, A603 to Black Cat roundabout, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.