One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after crash on B658 near Broom

One person was taken to hospital after a crash near Broom this morning (August 13) – and road closures are still in place.

Police were called to a collision on the B658 just outside Broom at 5.20am.

The road was closed from both directions to allow emergency services to attend and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 or report online here quoting reference 050 of August 13.

"The road is still currently closed while the vehicle is recovered, we will advise on our channels once it reopens.”