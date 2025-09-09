North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller held a meeting with Govia Thameslink Railway chief operating officer John Whitehurst to discuss the service on the Peterborough Line

Govia Thameslink Railway has pledged to improve its services through Biggleswade and Sandy after a meeting with North Bedfordshire Member of Parliament Richard Fuller.

Mr Fuller held what he described on his website as a ‘robust meeting’ with the train company’s chief operating officer John Whitehurst, regarding the service on the Peterborough Line.

He described the Peterborough Line as a ‘unique commuter route’, saying: "That means every cancellation or serious delay wipes out a significant portion of the service – leaving passengers who use Sandy and Biggleswade railway stations in my constituency with no alternative and no way to reliably get to where they need to be.

"For a number of years I have held meetings with Govia Thameslink Railway where excuses have been delivered and promises made and yet here we are with reliability as bad as it's ever been.

"I am grateful to the many commuters who have kept me informed of the sheer scale of cancellations.

"This summer has been particularly poor, and I pointed out that previous promises of improvement simply have not materialised.

"I made it clear this level of service is unacceptable. Passengers deserve better and I will keep holding Govia Thameslink Railway to account."

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway told the Chronicle: “We were pleased to meet with Richard to discuss our service in Sandy and Biggleswade, and plans to improve it for his constituents.

“This includes recruiting more drivers, introducing new forecasting tools to give us more notice of issues, rescheduling non-essential training and medicals to quieter periods, and we have instigated increased route learning to give us more flexibility.

“The work we’re doing will take some time to take effect, but they are in progress and will help to deliver a more reliable service with fewer cancellations for customers.

“We will continue to keep Richard updated and we would be pleased to meet local groups, alongside Network Rail, in the New Year to provide an update.”

