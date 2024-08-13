Road closures after crash on B658 in Broom this morning - drivers asked to avoid area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are at the scene of a collision on the B658 in Broom this morning (August 13).

There are closures in place on Southill Road and by the Hill Lane roundabout.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area where possible and seek alternative routes.

More information as we get it.