Road closures for Central Beds drivers to watch out for - including the A1 and A421

The flooded A421 has reopened to drivers for the first time in two weeks after major flooding – but there are still road closures to watch out for on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways is as follows:

• A421, to 6am October 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 8 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and and lane closures due to emergency electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 10 to 5am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blunham to Sandy - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• A1, from 9pm October 14 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Holme (London Rd) - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

Meanwhile the A421 has reopened for the first time in two weeks after being flooded.

The road had been closed between the A6 at Bedford and the M1 junction 13 near Brogborough/Marston Moretaine after a deluge on September 22 – when a month of rain fell in under 48 hours.

But motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

Martin Fellows, regional director for National Highways in the East of England said: “We have made significant progress with our teams working around the clock to reopen the A421 this morning.”

“Due to damage caused by flooding to some sections of the road, repair works will continue. Sections will be reduced to one lane in places and there will be diversions and speed restrictions to keep everyone safe. We thank motorists for their patience while we continue this work.”

He added: “The reopening is good news for motorists, but it doesn’t change the disruption and inconvenience this has caused to local people and those that rely on this section of road, and I would like to extend my appreciation for their continued patience and support. I’d also like to thank our local partners in Bedfordshire for their ongoing help and collaboration."

Traffic will be diverted off the A421 in both directions via the exit slip roads at Marston Moretaine to the top of the junction to rejoin the A421 via the entry slip roads. This will allow assessments of the carriageway surface immediately under the overbridge and works to the pumping station to continue.

There will be a temporary closure of the section Beancroft Road between its junction with the old A421 Marston Bypass and the roundabout at the top of the A421 westbound exit/entry slips in a north direction only.

Traffic coming out of Marston Moretaine via Beancroft Road will continue to be able to travel west from the roundabout on Marston Bypass towards Brogborough/M1 Junction 13 and east towards Marsh Leys/Kempston. Those wishing to travel north from Marston towards Cranfield will need to access Cranfield via Wotton.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.