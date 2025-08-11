Road closures in and around Biggleswade for drivers to watch out for

Temporary red road closed sign

Drivers are being warned over temporary road closures planned throughout the month.

The closures are being put in place for roadworks including traffic calming measures, road resurfacing and sewerage works.

The public notices portal shows the latest closures set to take place will impact:

Biggleswade – Orchard Close

Orchard Close will be closed in full until August 29, between 8am and 6pm, for junction rearrangement works. No alternative route is available.

Clifton – Church Street

Church Street in Clifton will be closed in its entirety from August 18 to September 2 between 9am and 3:30pm, to allow for resurfacing and micro asphalt works. An alternative route is available via Broad Street and Church Street in reverse.

Lower Stondon – Orchard Way

A full road closure will be in place outside number 9 Orchard Way from August 20 to 22 for communication pipe repair works. Emergency service vehicles will be permitted, and access to properties will be maintained where possible. There is no alternative route due to the location.

Potton – Bull Street

A section of Bull Street outside numbers 18 to 20 will be closed from August 18 to 22 for sewer connection works. A signed diversion will be in place via Sun Street and Chapel Street.

Shefford – George Street and Bloomfield Drive

Full closures will affect George Street and Bloomfield Drive from August 18 to September 2, between 9am and 3:30pm, for road resurfacing. Access for emergency services remains. Drivers are advised to use Ampthill Road and New Street as an alternative route.

Wrestlingworth – Potton Road and High Street

Sections of Potton Road and High Street in Wrestlingworth will close daily until August 29 between 9am and 3:30pm for pedestrian improvements and traffic calming installations. Diversions will be in place via Hatley Road, Sutton Road, and Cambridge Road.

For a full list of closures and updates, contact the Central Bedfordshire Highways Helpdesk on 0300 300 8049.