Road closures in Biggleswade and Sandy areas tonight

Road closures are taking place in the Biggleswade and Sandy area tonight (October 4).

From 9pm - 5am, the A1 northbound Biggleswade South roundabout to Sandy roundabout will be closed, as will the A12 southbound between Junction 19 and Junction 15.

Meanwhile, from 10pm to 5am, the M1 southbound will be closed between Junction 13 and Junction 12.

Will your journey be affected? Photo: Google.

The announcement was made by National Highways East earlier this afternoon.