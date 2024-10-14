Road closures: more than a dozen for Biggleswade motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• A421, from midnight, October 1 to 6am October 14, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm October 14 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Holme (London Rd) - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 16 to 5am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Holme to Edworth - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 16 to 5am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.